Steve Aoki Gives Piano Lesson to 6-Year-Old Wish Kid 'DJ Masterpiece'
Steve Aoki 6-Year-Old Kid Gets Piano Lesson ... And a Foam Pit Jump!!!
11/5/2019 12:40 AM PT
Steve Aoki's latest collab is his sweetest one yet ... because it provided some serious inspiration to a Wish Kid who wants to be a DJ when he grows up too.
Aoki invited 6-year-old Jamar -- who goes by his nickname, DJ Masterpiece -- to visit his Las Vegas home for a playdate and a piano duet ... along with a private tour of his mansion and some fun in Aoki's Playhouse.
Thanks to the Kids Wish Network -- a charity that grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses -- Jamar and his family were flown to Vegas to spend some time with Steve ... and the aspiring DJ definitely learned a thing or 2 from the famous one.
The new pals also signed each other's custom matching DJ Masterpiece t-shirts, and Jamar got to let loose in Aoki's fun home gym ... equipped with a floor trampoline for some leaps into a massive foam pit.
We're told Steve also had some Aoki swag for Jamar and his family, and he's got a big surprise in store for DJ Masterpiece to encourage his love of music ... and it's certain to make the kid happy.
Awesome!!!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.