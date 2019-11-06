Chris Brown's Yard Sale, LAPD Wanted It Shut Down

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Chris Brown is having a massive yard sale in front of his house, to which he's invited the public, much to the chagrin of the LAPD ... and we've learned cops tried shutting it down using a law that doesn't exist.

The singer posted up his personal address in Tarzana, CA on Tuesday, announcing that he'd be selling off marked-down designer items -- some of which, presumably, belong to him personally. Well, cops caught wind of this and paid Chris a visit in an attempt to torpedo the event -- but they weren't successful in doing so ... 'cause Chris is still operating legally.

Sources close to Chris tell TMZ that an LAPD officer went to his home Tuesday telling his people they couldn't have a garage sale because they don't have a permit. Chris' lawyer got involved ... they called BS, and rightly so. Permits are not required in the City of L.A. where Chris lives.

Sources connected to Chris say they kept getting harassed. They say cops then tried to shut down the garage sale because of fear the crowds would be too large. But, so far there are only a few dozen people.

Thing is ... sources on the ground are telling us that things were chill Tuesday night, are still cool hours ahead of Chris opening the doors at 10 AM PT Wednesday. We're told that his team has announced they're letting folks in 10 at a time -- and there's already about 3 dozen heads lining the block, with about 6 or so police cruisers driving around patrolling.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... they were concerned about "the impact [of the garage sale] on the community" and "the safety of the people who are there."