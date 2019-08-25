Chris Brown and Ammika Harris Having a Baby Boy

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Chris Brown's adding a lil' Breezy to his family ... TMZ has learned.

CB and and his ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, are expecting their first child together, and sources in the know tell us ... it's a boy.

The child will be Ammika's first, and a stepbrother to Brown's 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, whom he shares with Nia Guzman.

We're told Chris and his baby mama -- who are no longer together -- are getting along well. She's happy with the way Chris is treating her ... financially, medically and emotionally.

News the former couple is having a child together broke in June, but fans had their suspicions as early as May 8 when Chris commented on one of Harris' photos, "BM BAD" ... the BM assumed to be code for "baby mama."

Turns out, they were right!!!