Chris Brown Rumored New Fling ... Bikini Body Is Fire!!!

Chris Brown's Reported New Fling Indyamarie Jean's Fire Photo Shoot in Malibu

Chris Brown has impeccable taste when it comes to women ... because his rumored new fling is absolutely stunning, and the only thing hotter than her flaming bikini is her super sexy figure!!!

Indyamarie Jean -- who's been recently linked to Breezy -- slipped into this skimpy, flame-covered bikini for a sexed-up photo shoot over the weekend in Malibu ... and her sizzling shots are incredibly HOT.

For those unfamiliar, Indyamarie is drop-dead GORGEOUS!!!

It's easy to see why Chris would have his eye on this absolute dime ... Indyamarie's also done some modeling for PUMA, Adidas, Urban Decay and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty ... and she's killing the game once again and bringing the heat in the 'Bu.

One thing we know for sure ... Indyamarie looks damn good in a swimsuit.