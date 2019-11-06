T.I. Says He Takes Teen Daughter to Doctor to Make Sure She's a Virgin

Play video content Ladies Like Us with Nazanin and Nadia

T.I. says he still accompanies his now 18-year-old daughter for an annual gynecology check-up ... just to make sure her virginity is intact.

The rapper recently made the revelation on the podcast "Ladies Like Us," saying he's been taking Deyjah Harris to the gyno for years now, and sits in for the results with the intent of confirming her hymen has not been broken.

Tip got into the convo when the hosts -- Nazanin and Nadia -- asked if he's had the sex talk with his daughters. He told them he schedules the doctor's visit each year ... usually right after Deyjah's birthday.

T.I. says he's simply exercising his right as a parent to steer his daughter away from what he considers bad decisions. As he put it to Nadia and Nazanin -- who's singer Miguel's wife, BTW -- "I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.