Dr. Oz Has Advice for T.I. When it Comes to Daughter's Virginity

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Oz has some breaking news for T.I. -- while most are blasting his method of checking his daughter's virginity as abusive, the good doc says it's also ineffective ... and there's a much better way.

We got Oz Thursday outside NBC's 30 Rock studios, where he gave us a medical take on T.I. saying he's been taking his now 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, to the gynecologist for years ... to make sure her hymen is intact.

Play video content Ladies Like Us with Nazanin and Nadia

He explained exactly why -- anatomically-speaking -- T.I. would be highly disappointed to know the hymen doesn't guarantee what he thinks it does. We're guessing the knowledge the Doc drops here will benefit a lot of people ... not just Tip.

Oz suggests a different approach that would get the rapper far more accurate information about his daughter -- and it's got nothing to do with an OB/GYN.

As we reported, the backlash against T.I. has been so overwhelming. Nazanin and Nadia -- the hosts of the 'Ladies Like Us' podcast where he made the remarks -- made the decision to delete the episode.