Podcast Hosts Apologize for T.I.'s Gynecologist Interview

T.I. should have been immediately called out when he opened up about annually taking his daughter to a gynecology appointment to ensure she's a virgin ... so say the podcast hosts, who are now apologizing.

Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham have gotten a lot of backlash after their interview with the rapper on their "Ladies Like Us" podcast, and they now admit they had a "knee jerk reaction" when they simply burst out in laughter.

It does seem like awkward laughter ... but, still, they feel they reacted TERRIBLY to T.I. saying he sits in on his daughter Deyjah Harris' gyno visits to confirm her hymen is intact.

They're directly addressing the criticism they didn't stand up to T.I. for his remarks ... which an overwhelming majority of listeners felt was an invasion of his daughter's privacy.

Nazanin and Nadia say they "were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment." The hosts went on to say, "We are not perfect, take full accountability for our lack of action."