Kanye West Says Democrats Brainwash Black People, Encourage Abortion

Play video content Big Boy TV

Kanye West says Jesus has freed him from the clutches of the Democratic Party, which he claims has brainwashed the black community into aborting children.

The rapper made the controversial remark during an interview with radio personality Big Boy about politics, his new album and black culture. While Kanye's already been widely accused of abandoning the culture -- due to his support for President Trump -- he doubled down by telling Big Boy ... African-Americans don't really have their own culture.

He said it's adopted from a mishmash of consumerism, pushed by Dems to keep black folks trapped -- as opposed to encouraging entrepreneurship and self-ownership ... a traditionally GOP philosophy.

Then came the really inflammatory comment about Dems. Ye said on Friday ... the political party has brainwashed his people to do unholy things, like Plan B birth control and encouraging the abortion of babies. He followed up by saying, "Thou shall not kill."

He also says Democrats have backed policies for decades that have hurt the black community, and he simply isn't falling in line anymore ... backlash be damned.

Kanye West is cracking the culture code.@kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and “dangerous, unapproved” ideas.



Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture.



Kanye is a pioneer pic.twitter.com/EmPgLqgGZJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 29, 2019 @DonaldJTrumpJr