Miley Cyrus Reportedly Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery After Tonsillitis

Miley Cyrus had more issues with her throat than just her inflamed tonsils -- her vocal cords were also reportedly jacked up ... requiring her to go under the knife.

According to People, Miley was recently hospitalized and underwent vocal cord surgery for an unspecified issue she was experiencing -- something she supposedly had been dealing with for years without realizing it. She's reportedly out of the hospital now, and on the mend.

Now, as she heals, Miley will apparently have to put a sock in it, per doctors' orders. People reports her recovery process will include several weeks of silence. Mind you, Miley had already noted she was on "vocal rest" following her tonsillitis procedure from last month.

Now, it looks like we won't be hearing her voice for a little while as she gets back to 100%. According to the report, Miley is expected to get back to singing early next year.

The most recent hospital visit comes just weeks after she had surgery for another throat-related problem ... tonsillitis. Based on Cody's IG story post -- which he labeled with "success" -- it would appear the vocal cord procedure went well ... and these 2 are still going strong.

Remember, she also had Cody to lean on when she got back from the hospital the first time ... and it doesn't seem much has changed in that department.