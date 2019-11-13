George Lopez Praises Lakers, 'They're As Good as LeBron's Wig!'
11/13/2019 1:08 PM PT
"The Lakers are as good as LeBron's wig!"
That's a compliment!!! Courtesy of George Lopez!!!
The legendary comic is a hardcore Lakers fan -- and tells TMZ Sports he's super impressed with the way the team is playing this season. They're currently in 1st place in the Western Conference with an 8-2 record.
But, when we saw Lopez at LAX, he was still cautiously optimistic -- warning fans not to get too cocky this early in the season.
George also had a message for Skip Bayless, one of LeBron's biggest critics ... telling the FS1 star if Bron keeps up this pace, he might need to invest in a #23 jersey!
There's more ... Lopez explains why he thinks the Golden State Warriors are cursed this season -- and how some Chicano love can save the team!
