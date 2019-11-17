Claressa Shields vs. Amanda Nunes Could Happen Early 2020, Promoter Says

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

The Amanda Nunes vs. Claressa Shields superfight -- the best female MMA fighter against the best female boxer -- could happen way sooner than anyone thought ... as in as early as May, so says Claressa's promoter.

TMZ Sports talked to Dmitriy Salita -- who also reps boxing stars Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller and Otto Wallin -- about the most anticipated crossover fight in women's combat sports.

"Claressa wants to be a two-sport star," Salita tells us.

Shields is already a BEAST in the boxing ring. She won a gold medal at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was 77-1 as an amateur, and is an undefeated 9-0 as a pro.

But, when it comes to MMA, Claressa is a newbie -- she's only been working on wrestling and groundwork for the past couple of months.

It usually takes years for MMA fighters to get pro-ready but Salita thinks Shields could be good to go in 2020.

"I think sometime in the next 6 to 12 months. I think both ladies need to embrace it and talk about it and there needs to be a real plan to make it happen, and to make it the biggest possible event it could be."

Before Shields vs. Nunes goes down, Claressa has a boxing match against Ivana Habazin on January 10.

That doesn't mean Salita isn't willing -- and hoping -- to chop it up with UFC honcho Dana White, who previously told us he's interested in seeing Shields in the Octagon.

"I'm definitely open to have those discussions and to have those conversations," Salita says.