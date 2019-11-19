Montae Nicholson Home Search Reveals Pills, Weed, 'Foil With Residue,' Cops Say
11/19/2019 12:49 PM PT
12:49 PM PT -- The search warrant, obtained by TMZ Sports, spells out a disturbing scene at the hospital.
Officials say Montae and another man rolled up to the ER in a black Nissan in the early hours of Nov. 14 -- where hospital staffers "helped remove Miss Crabbe from the Nissan Armada."
They add, "Hospital staff reported that Miss Crabbe appeared to be deceased during the extraction from the Nissan Armada."
Officials say after Crabbe was removed, the two men "exited the area" -- something Nicholson's reps have since disputed. They claim Montae stayed at the hospital to help until her family arrived.
Officials say they reviewed hospital surveillance video to identify Montae and the other man, Kyle Askew-Collins.
Investigators say they found pills, weed and "foil with residue" when they searched the home of Redskins safety Montae Nicholson in connection to the death of a 21-year-old woman.
It's all spelled out in the search warrant obtained by TMZ Sports, which does NOT identify who the drugs belonged to.
In other words, just because the items were found in Montae's home does not mean Montae provided them to the victim, Julia Crabbe.
TMZ Sports broke the story ... Nicholson and another man brought the 21-year-old woman to a Virginia hospital late Wednesday night, where she ultimately died.
Officials believe the cause of death is a drug overdose.
Montae's reps and the Washington Redskins have both said Montae is cooperating with law enforcement.
We're told Montae has NOT been named a suspect and has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing.
However, Crabbe's mother spoke with local news and said she believes Montae "could have done more" to save her daughter.
Cops say they're still actively investigating the death.
Story developing ...
Originally Published -- 12:32 PM PT
