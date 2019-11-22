Jerry Sandusky Back In Court to Beg for Reduced Sentence

Breaking News Shutterstock Premier

Penn State villain Jerry Sandusky arrived to a Pennsylvania courtroom Friday to beg for a reduced sentence in his child molestation case ... and he was all smiles.

The 75-year-old disgraced football coach is currently serving 30-60 years in prison after he was found guilty of 45 counts of child sexual abuse back in 2012.

Remember, Sandusky was convicted of using his youth charity, The Second Mile, to sexually assault 10 boys ... some of whom were raped at the Penn State campus.

But in February, a state court of appeals ruled that mandatory minimum prison sentencing were incorrectly applied in Sandusky's case ... which opens the door for a lighter sentence.

Sandusky will obviously beg for a significant reduction -- though it's unlikely he'll get a substantial decrease.

In other words, it's still more than likely he'll die in prison.