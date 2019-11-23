Floyd Mayweather Gunning for 2 Fights In 2020 ... Including UFC Crossover

Exclusive TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather doesn't want to be a 1-and-done in 2020 -- our sources tell us he's targeting TWO fights next year ... one against a pro-boxer and another against a UFC star.

Nothing is set in stone yet ... it's all being worked out and the situation is very fluid. But, for now, we're being told one name that's being seriously considered is Manny Pacquiao.

Floyd has been interested in a rematch for years and he feels the time is right -- especially with Manny being healthy and coming off a great victory over Keith Thurman.

It's also worth noting that Manny is no longer repped by Bob Arum and is now a part of Al Haymon's promotion. Hayman famously works closely with Mayweather.

As for the UFC component, we're told Floyd wants another boxing match with a UFC star, preferably someone who has impressed with stand-up striking skills.

Floyd has already teased a UFC crossover after hanging with Dana White at the Clippers game on Nov. 20 ... unclear if they spoke about potential opponents.

Conor McGregor has expressed interest in a rematch and has spelled out why he thinks he will be successful a second time around.

Floyd also called out Khabib in 2018 -- but he's notorious for his ground game ... so based on what we're being told, he's not the priority.

As for dates, we're told Floyd wants to fight in May and again in Sept. -- and he's even thrown out the possibility of fighting at the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.