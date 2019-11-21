Floyd Mayweather Bros Out with Dana White at NBA Game

Breaking News Getty

Soooo ... friends?!?!

Here's Dana White and Floyd Mayweather sitting RIGHT NEXT TO EACH OTHER at the Clippers vs. Celtics game in L.A. ... and it begs the question -- you talk business or what?!

Mayweather's been floating the idea of taking an MMA fight for YEARS -- even back in February, he said, "I can go get a deal right now from the UFC. Probably 3-fight, 4-fight, BILLION-dollar deal if that's what I wanted."

So, is that what you want? Dana's right there! You guys work it out?!

Probably not ... but ya gotta wonder what they DID talk about.

Of course, Dana is a hardcore Boston guy which is why he was at the game. Floyd's a regular at Staples Center, he supports both the Clippers and the Lakers.