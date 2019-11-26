'7 Days' Singer Craig David Sells Miami Penthouse For $4.3 Million

TMZ.com

Craig David's got something to be thankful for ... he just unloaded his baller penthouse in Miami.

The "7 Days" and "Fill Me In" singer sold his 2-bedroom, 1,895-square-foot Tower Suite 5 at the iconic Mondrian South Beach for $4.3 million. It was originally listed for $5.75 million.

The sale closed Monday, with a mystery buyer scooping up the one-of-a-kind party paradise with just enough time to set it up for an epic holiday or New Year's Eve bash.

When Craig was living in the penthouse, it quickly became the premier destination for Miami's It crowd to pre-party, thanks to a corner rooftop terrace with sweeping views of downtown, 2 master suites, lounge areas, a professional recording studio and special light effects throughout.

The new owner has quite a reputation to live up to ... Craig would infamously host as many as 150 people in the penthouse before heading out for the club scene around 1 AM.