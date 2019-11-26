Carmelo Anthony FaceTimes Son During Trail Blazers Game, Then Balls Out!

Play video content Breaking News Portland Trailblazers

This is a very cool moment ... Carmelo Anthony made HISTORY during the Portland vs. Chicago game on Monday, and he FaceTimed with his son to make sure he was included!

Melo scored 25 points as the Trail Blazers beat the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago -- passing Alex English to become the 18th all-time scorer in NBA history.

Huge moment for 35-year-old Melo ... and his wife, La La Anthony, was in the stands too! In fact, she busted out her phone to FaceTime their son, Kiyan, so he could witness the whole thing.

You gotta watch the clip ... when Melo sees the phone, he salutes his son -- and it's awesome!

Melo finished the game with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists ... and threw down one monster dunk that reminded everyone of the old days!

In fact, the crowd loved it so much, they busted out a "We Want Melo" chant in the 4th quarter!