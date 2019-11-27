OMG Ronny Producing 'Jesus is King' Sequel with Kanye and Dr. Dre

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

OMG Ronny is hard at work producing Kanye West's collab with Dr. Dre ... and he's dropping tons of hints about the highly-anticipated sequel to "Jesus is King."

We got the hip-hop producer out shopping Tuesday on Rodeo Drive ... and he's hyping up the new project coming from Ye and Dre, telling us new music is, for sure, coming down the pike.

As you know, Kanye teased his collab with Dre earlier this month, but details on "Jesus is King Part II" have been scarce ... but OMG Ronny is leaving some clues as to what fans can expect.

OR, who produced "Everything We Need" on Kanye's most recent album, says Yeezy and Dre's newest venture is going to have a similar gospel feel, and Dre's working on some additional parts of "Jesus is King."