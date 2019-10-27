Kanye West Holds Sunday Service After Releasing 'Jesus Is King' Album

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Kanye West is going right back to work after dropping his much-anticipated album, "Jesus Is King," this weekend ... following it up with a good old-fashioned Sunday Service.

Ye held his weekly spiritual concert Sunday the Forum in L.A., where he, his choir and even Kenny G were in the building ... performing tracks from the new record -- which just dropped on Friday. From the looks of it, Kanye got things started with his Chick-fil-A song, "Closed on Sunday" ... ironic, considering the Forum's doors were very much open.

Folks had to pay $10 to get in for this Service, but we're told the proceeds are being donated to charity. Not bad for a front-row seat to see Kanye and co. in action.

Speaking of that, Kenny himself took to the stage to help play out "Use This Gospel," on which he had an epic sax solo after Clipse gets through their two verses with Ye on the hook.

BTW, the Forum looks pretty much the same in style and set design from when Kanye held his listening party there last week ... the fake grass meant to resemble a field, etc.

The big question now ... is this the official start of his global 'Jesus' tour, or just a victory lap to celebrate the new album? We know Ye's gonna follow the Sunday Service format for his upcoming tour, and he did say he'd get started on it "right away."