Kanye West's Upcoming Tour Will Break Concert Norms, Going Global

Kanye West is going to push boundaries, travel the world and redefine everything audiences expect to experience when showing up to a concert.

Sources close to Kanye tell us his upcoming tour for "Jesus is King" will be unlike anything anyone has seen. We're told the Sunday Service format will serve as a pillar to the production, but it's only a part of the larger picture.

Our sources say the tour is meant for all types of venues -- whether inside or out -- and will be versatile to fit the space.

While Kanye hasn't announced a start to the tour, or any official dates, we're told it'll be a global event ... for fans all around the world to enjoy.

We got a happy Kanye out in NYC Friday who announced the tour would start "right away." Interestingly enough, when we asked about stage design, Kanye was quiet ... but only said it will be different than the floating stage design featured during his Saint Pablo Tour.

Kanye started his Sunday Service in a field in Calabasas ... but has since taken it across the country -- making stops in Utah, Chicago and at Howard University -- even spotlighting at Coachella this year.