Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Draw Huge Crowd in New York City

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were like magnets in NYC Friday ... they go to lunch and a gaggle of fans assemble for a quick look and a quick pic.

K & K dined at Milos restaurant -- BTW the best fish restaurant in the Big Apple -- and a crowd gathered almost immediately after they entered through the turnstyle door.

They looked happy -- especially Kanye, who dropped his long-awaited, long-delayed album just hours earlier.

As we reported, Kanye's turned a page in his career and gospel is what you'll hear when you go to a Ye concert ... maybe with old beats, but new words.