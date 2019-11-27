Vanilla Ice Finalizes Divorce

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Vanilla Ice and his now ex-wife are officially single people again ... they've hammered out a divorce settlement a mere 3 years after she filed to end their marriage.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, a judge in Palm Beach County, FL has already put his John Hancock on the divorce settlement filed by Rob and Laura Van Winkle. The couple had been together for nearly 20 years when Laura filed back in October 2016.

The judge's stamp of approval makes their divorce a done deal, but according to the docs ... the judge is reserving the right to drag the exes back into court if they don't stick to the terms of the settlement ... especially when it comes to health insurance and underpaid alimony.

Laura and Ice signed their settlement back in October, but the judge just recently signed it. They're keeping the terms of their deal private.

They have 2 kids, but both are adults ... so no child custody issues.

Ice and Laura hung together through some tough times -- such as 2 domestic battery arrests ... before they split up. Although Laura filed in 2016 ... they both acknowledged they'd been separated for a couple of years before that.

We'd love to say there was a problem and ... yo, they solved it -- but this song doesn't end that way.