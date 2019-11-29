Actress Ryan Destiny Training to Play Claressa Shields, Taps 'Creed' Boxing Coach

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

You're looking at the new "Rocky" -- actress Ryan Destiny who's been tapped to star in the new movie about Claressa Shields, the BADDEST FEMALE BOXER ALIVE!!!

Destiny is playing the undefeated champ in "Flint Strong" -- a true story about how in 2012, Shields became the first woman EVER to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

Destiny is FIRED UP for the role and tells TMZ Sports she's already tapped one of the premier boxing coaches in Hollywood to train her up.

"Rob Sale, who is an amazing boxing trainer -- he trained [Michael B. Jordan] for 'Creed,' he's gonna be training me."

It ain't gonna be easy ... Destiny -- who starred in FOX's musical drama, "Star" -- doesn't have a boxing background and admits she's more of a lover than a fighter.

But, she's athletic ... and it's clear in our video, she's ready to put in the work!!!

Of course, 24-year-old Claressa is arguably the most dominant woman in combat sports -- she's 9-0 as a pro-boxer and recently began training in MMA in hopes of a superfight with Amanda Nunes.