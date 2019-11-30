FaZe Banks Says Esports Will Get Bigger Than Super Bowl, 'Gonna Get Crazy'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The Super Bowl is the most-watched TV event of the year ... but could Esports actually dethrone the NFL?!?

HELL YEAH -- so says one of the biggest names in the industry, FaZe Banks, who tells TMZ Sports it's just a matter of time before video games wreck all of entertainment!!!

"It's gonna get crazy," the FaZe Clan cofounder tells us. "I think its gonna get more crazy online then it is in the actual real world. But, it's gonna take everything over. It's gonna get big."

Banks points out the industry is already well on its way ... with the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals reportedly drawing in 2 million viewers.

Of course, it's gonna be a while before Esports can dethrone the Super Bowl -- which averages nearly 100 MILLION each year -- but Banks is up for the challenge.