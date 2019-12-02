Chrishell Hartley Seems to Target Justin with 'People Change' Post Amid Divorce

TMZ/Getty

"This is Us" star Justin Hartley has his now estranged wife, Chrishell Hartley, scratching her head about who he's become -- in the wake of his divorce filing -- or so it seems.

The "Selling Sunset" star and veteran soap actress posted a not-so-cryptic quote Monday that reads a lot like a dig at her ex -- "It's hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it's even harder remembering who they used to be."

Paying attention, Justin? We'd be willing to bet a limb that quote -- from Indian writer Nishan Panwar -- is intended for him.

We broke the story ... Justin filed for divorce just over a week ago after just 2 years of marriage to Chrishell, citing irreconcilable differences. The shocking part is he lists their separation date as July 8, 2019 ... despite the couple being seen together multiple times after that and as recently as mid-November.

Point is ... it sure seems like Mrs. Hartley was blindsided by the divorce -- yet another reason he might be the target audience for Chrishell's post.

As for the divorce details ... Justin says in the docs he does not want to pay Chrishell spousal support and he wants her to pay her own lawyer's fees. It's unclear if there's a prenup.

The now-exes met through a mutual friend in the soap opera world -- he had a role on "The Young and the Restless" while she was on "Days of Our Lives" -- and dated for 3 years before he proposed.