Steelers' James Conner Has Emotional Sideline Meeting with Fan Battling Cancer

This is gonna hit you right in the feels ...

Steelers RB James Conner -- who famously battled cancer in college -- went out of his way Sunday to comfort another man fighting the illness ... and the whole thing is insanely emotional.

The fan in the "FcukCancer" jersey is Richie Marsili -- who was diagnosed with a rare untreatable sarcoma and had always wanted to get on the field for a Steelers game.

Richie's friend, Rusty Sergent, made it all happen -- buying tickets and field passes and tweeting at Conner in the hopes the NFL star could "see him and give some encouragement."

Please let me meet him! Looking forward to it! ✊🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/SVmKfymagp — James Conner (@JamesConner_) November 22, 2019 @JamesConner_

It's a situation Conner knows all too well ... in 2015, he was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma, forcing him to miss his junior season at the Univ. of Pitt. to undergo chemotherapy.

He was declared cancer free in 2016 and rejoined the football team -- balling out of his mind and eventually getting drafted by the Steelers in 2017.

So, for Conner it was a no-brainer to meet Marsili on Sunday ... and the scene was so emotional, it brought Richie's pal, Rusty, to tears.

Here’s the moment James Conner met Rich and Rusty pic.twitter.com/WJ8EjClcxN — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 1, 2019 @bepryor

Not only did Conner deliver on a motivational speech for Richie, he also signed the guy's customized "FcukCancer" jersey with the message "Rich! Keep going ... Fcuk cancer!"