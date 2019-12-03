Travis Scott Shows Off Rumored $2k Dior Air Jordan 1s

Breaking News Getty Composite

Travis Scott is getting an inside look at the upcoming Dior x Air Jordan 1s due out next year ... and yeah, they look expensive as hell.

La Flame -- who's got his own Nike deal and custom line of AJs and AF1s -- posted the luxurious kicks on his IG on Tuesday ... proving his folks at the Swoosh really care.

The Dior Js are slated to come out in April 2020 and have a HEFTY rumored price tag of $2,000, making them some of the highest-priced Js EVER.

The sneaks will be made entirely in Italy with white and pearl grey Dior leather and the Swoosh will have the classic pattern used in the Dior B23 shoes. Fancy stuff.

Of course, Scott's collabs with Nike have been a massive hit -- his $175 AJ1 collabs have sold out within minutes and have gone for thousands on the resale market ... and he's also got his take on a number of other iconic Nike kicks.

Travis also announced earlier Tuesday he's working with Nike to bring a "Cactus Jack Court" to Houston ... so yeah, both sides gotta be happy about that.