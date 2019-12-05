'Greenleaf' Star Lamman Rucker Feels Sorry for Kid Rock, Not in 'Right Mind'

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Lamman Rucker's got mixed reactions to Kid Rock's drunken rant -- he sticks up for his "aunties," Oprah and Joy Behar ... but says he feels compassion for whatever the rock star's going through.

The "Greenleaf" star -- whose show airs on Oprah's OWN channel -- was at LAX Wednesday when we asked about Kid Rock's latest controversy ... he tells us it makes him uncomfortable. He says he can't understand why the musician would attack these 2 women ... but suggests maybe he's not in a good state of mind.

On the plus side, he doubts Oprah's losing any sleep over the situation ... and believes she's got love and understanding for whatever KR's dealing with.

Play video content TMZ.com

We broke the story ... Kid Rock went off on Oprah and Joy at his Honky Tonk bar in Nashville last week, and many thought his rant got racist despite his insistence it wasn't.

The backlash was severe regardless, especially in his hometown of Detroit, and led to his decision to bail on his Made in Detroit restaurant at Little Caesars Arena.

Kid says he's still got love for the city, but he's learned to "go where you're celebrated, not tolerated," adding, "I guess the millions of dollars I pumped into that town was not enough."

He also insists, again, he's not racist and supports the black community.