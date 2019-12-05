Kaskade Sues Failed Vegas Club Kaos Over Residency

Exclusive Getty

Kaskade's no longer dropping beats at Las Vegas' club Kaos ... he's just dropping lawsuits on them for, in his eyes, screwing him out of a 2-year deal.

The world-famous DJ is suing FP Holdings, the company behind the Palms Casino Resort ... where Kaskade was hired to spin at Kaos -- a massive indoor/outdoor dayclub and nightclub. Problem is, Kaos closed almost as quickly as it opened.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Kaskade signed a 2-year deal with the casino to perform 30 gigs in 2019, and 30 more in 2020. He did 20 this year, through September, but then the company canceled Kaskade's 3 October performances ... and apparently never mentioned anything about closing. However, it did pay him for those 3 shows.

Kaskade says he offered the club alternate dates when he could make up those dates -- but on Nov. 5 the casino announced Kaos was closing its doors for good. He asked the casino for alternative locations to perform, but says he didn't get a response.

As they say, Kaskade ain't got no time for sympathy -- just because the club closed, he says he's still got a deal, and he's suing to get the money he's owed under that contract.