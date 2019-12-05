The Weeknd Gets Mobbed By Fans Leaving Colbert Show

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The Weeknd is back with new music and his fans are going nuts, swarming him in New York City and causing a chaotic scene.

Check out this insane video we got of Abel walking out of the Colbert Show to greet his supporters Thursday, it starts out chill ... and then the mob of people slowly swallows him up.

The singer has a tough time fighting his way through the sea of people and into a waiting SUV before giving fans one last wave and taking off.

As you know ... The Weeknd recently dropped two new singles for the first time since March 2018. The songs -- "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" -- are already at the top of the charts.

He'll be on Colbert both Thursday and Friday night for back-to-back performances of the songs for the first time.

We got video of him shooting a music video in Las Vegas last month which turned out to be for "Heartless."