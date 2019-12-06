Johnny Manziel Back In Business, Hired By DAZN
12/6/2019 6:16 PM PT
Johnny Manziel has a job in pro sports again!
TMZ Sports has learned the former QB inked a promotional deal with DAZN to promote the big Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz rematch this weekend ... which is going down at the same time as the SEC Championship.
We're told the deal with Manziel is a "one-time partnership" with DAZN ... but it could lead to something bigger. We're told DAZN made a similar deal with Saquon Barkley.
One source tells us the streaming service is trying to find creative ways to promote their content and tapping Manziel, who has a large and loyal following, could pay off big.
The hook for DAZN is that the fight starts at 12:30 PM PT and will overlap with the LSU vs. Georgia game on CBS.
Manziel's selling point is that fans don't have to choose one or the other -- they can watch the game on TV and the fight on any device.
As for Manziel's other career ... you know, the football thing ... still unclear if he plans to play again. He's only 26 and still flashed some of the Heisman talent during his short stint in the CFL last year.
