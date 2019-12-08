Nipsey Hussle Mural Vandalized by Sticker-Slapping Kids
12/8/2019 1:00 AM PT
A Nipsey Hussle mural got damaged by a couple of rowdy kids who need to learn a lesson about respect and vandalism ... one that really sticks.
Sources at Sneakertopia Los Angeles -- where the Nipsey homage is on display -- tell TMZ ... a group of 6 adults and 9 children were checking out the street art exhibit earlier this week, and the young'uns were NOT on their best behavior.
Security footage shows one kid hopping up on a ledge in front of the painting of the rapper, and then jumping up to place a "Frugal" sticker on one of Nipsey's eyes. He gives it a few extra jump-slaps to really plaster it on there too.
A little while later, another tiny vandal -- equipped with his own sticker -- does the same thing to Nip's other eye and then runs off. Even more brazen ... the crew poses for pics in front of the mural with stickers in plain view.
As you can see, removing the stickers took some of the paint with it, leaving behind 2 large blemishes on Nipsey's face.
We're told the mural's value is somewhere between $10k and $15k, and though the artist is going to try to fix the damage, it'll be a costly pain in the ass ... and in this case, eyes.
