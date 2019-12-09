Amanda Nunes Is The Goatiest Goat of All Goats In G.O.A.T. Photo Shoot

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's time to play "SPOT THE G.O.A.T." -- and if you picked any of those farm animals in the background, YOU LOSE!!!

Here's the UFC's G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes -- living up to her G.O.A.T. nickname with actual goats on a farm in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

We're told 31-year-old Nunes -- widely considered the greatest female fighter of all time -- posed with the goats as part of a promo shoot for UFC 245. She's set to defend her bantamweight title against ex-UFC featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie.

Besides holding TWO belts at the same time (champ, champ!) -- Nunes is currently #5 on the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings list ... above male stars like Daniel Cormier and Max Holloway.

Also, she happens to be on a 9-fight win streak -- with victories over some of the toughest women to ever fight in MMA ... women like Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko.