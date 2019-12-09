Amanda Nunes Is The Goatiest Goat of All Goats In G.O.A.T. Photo Shoot
12/9/2019 3:37 PM PT
It's time to play "SPOT THE G.O.A.T." -- and if you picked any of those farm animals in the background, YOU LOSE!!!
Here's the UFC's G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes -- living up to her G.O.A.T. nickname with actual goats on a farm in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
We're told 31-year-old Nunes -- widely considered the greatest female fighter of all time -- posed with the goats as part of a promo shoot for UFC 245. She's set to defend her bantamweight title against ex-UFC featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie.
Besides holding TWO belts at the same time (champ, champ!) -- Nunes is currently #5 on the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings list ... above male stars like Daniel Cormier and Max Holloway.
Also, she happens to be on a 9-fight win streak -- with victories over some of the toughest women to ever fight in MMA ... women like Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko.
So, yeah, those goats better recognize a real one when they see her.
