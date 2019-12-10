Dallas Cowboys' Antwaun Woods Arrest Video, 'You've Got A Lot Of Marijuana'

Play video content

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods was repeatedly told he had WAY TOO MUCH weed in his car during his arrest last week ... and it's all in new police video.

Woods was stopped in Frisco, Texas on Dec. 3 after cops say he was doing 77 MPH in a 60 zone ... and when officers say they smelled a strong odor of weed coming from his car, the NFL player was in big trouble.

Cops found 2 glass mason jars and a small gold cylinder container full of weed in his 2016 Cadillac Escalade ... and also discovered several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

The officers also say they noticed the 26-year-old had stuffed a small marijuana cigarette into a half-full water bottle during the stop.

In the video of the bust ... you can see an officer tells Woods straight-up, "So, listen, you've got too much marijuana, okay?"

That's when Woods tries to talk the officer out of putting him in cuffs ... saying, "Come on, bro, are you serious?"

But, the officer tells him once again, "I have no option. You've got a lot of marijuana. I can't do anything about that."

Eventually, Woods was booked for a 3rd-degree felony for tampering with evidence (for the weed stuffed into the water bottle) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The 6-foot, 310-pounder -- who missed the Dallas game against the Bears last week because of an unrelated knee injury -- has yet to be punished by the NFL for the incident.