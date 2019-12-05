Dallas Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Breaking News

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested in Texas for weed on Tuesday, law enforcement confirms.

The 26-year-old -- who started 8 games for the Cowboys in 2018 -- was busted in Frisco during a traffic stop where things clearly went south.

Woods is now facing multiple charges including possession of marijuana over 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces and tampering with evidence. He was also cited for possession of paraphernalia, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Woods was a stud defensive lineman at USC from 2012 to 2015 -- but didn't get selected in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Instead, he signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent -- and later signed a 2-year deal with the Cowboys in 2018.

So far, he only has 7 total tackles in 2019 with 0 sacks.