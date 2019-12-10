French Montana Out of Hospital After Prolonged Hospitalization

Backgrid

French Montana is back on the social circuit ... hitting up a hot WeHo restaurant Monday night ... resurfacing in public after a prolonged, scary hospital stay.

French grabbed dinner with his pal, Megan Thee Stallion, at Catch restaurant. They arrived and left separately.

Backgrid

TMZ broke the story ... French was rushed to the hospital last month with an undisclosed illness ... with symptoms that included severe stomach pain and an elevated heart rate. He believes the problems surfaced as a result of seriously overworking.

He was laid up in ICU for 7 days before being moved to a private room. In all, he was hospitalized for nearly 2 weeks.