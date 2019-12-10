French Montana Out of Hospital After Prolonged Hospitalization
12/10/2019 6:14 AM PT
French Montana is back on the social circuit ... hitting up a hot WeHo restaurant Monday night ... resurfacing in public after a prolonged, scary hospital stay.
French grabbed dinner with his pal, Megan Thee Stallion, at Catch restaurant. They arrived and left separately.
TMZ broke the story ... French was rushed to the hospital last month with an undisclosed illness ... with symptoms that included severe stomach pain and an elevated heart rate. He believes the problems surfaced as a result of seriously overworking.
He was laid up in ICU for 7 days before being moved to a private room. In all, he was hospitalized for nearly 2 weeks.
Doctors have ordered French to bed rest for 30 days. He's allowed to grab some grub, but no working, traveling, exercising, performing or partying ... though, since his new album, "Montana," just dropped.
