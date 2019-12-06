French Montana Out of Hospital Just in Time for New Album Drop

Exclusive TMZ.com

French Montana is finally out of the hospital after a nearly 2-week stay, and while he still has a long road to recovery ... he also has a new album to help motivate him.

Sources close to French say he was released from West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley earlier this week. It's a big step forward, but doctors have ordered at least 30 more days of bed rest at home.

That means no working, traveling, exercising, performing or partying for the next month, which is a bit of a bummer considering his new album, "Montana" dropped Friday.

We're told docs believe French's various symptoms were the result of seriously overworking himself. Those symptoms included intense stomach pains, dehydration and exhaustion. He also had an elevated heart rate which we're told is back under control after the extended hospital stay.

Our sources say French is anxious to get back to feeling 100%, so he can get back on the road for appearances and performances -- but that's on the back burner, for now.