French Montana 911 Call Shows Intoxication Before Being Rushed to Hospital

French Montana was rushed to the hospital by ambulance Thursday after experiencing heart issues and intense stomach pain, but according to the 911 call, it appears cops believed he was 'intoxicated' -- something his team disputes -- and say it was police behavior that took him by surprise.

We got the 911 dispatch audio and you hear a portion that's redacted, although they are clearly talking about French since he was the subject of the call. When the redaction ends you hear the word, "intoxicated."

Sources connected to French say he was NOT intoxicated, but now we have additional information that helps put the scene in context. We're told a neighbor called 911, believed a robbery was going down at French's Calabasas home.

When cops arrived they stormed the house and put several people in handcuffs. French was in his bedroom, asleep. His people say he was not feeling well. When cops woke him up we're told he began yelling -- because he didn't know what was going on -- and then he collapsed. That's when police called for an ambulance.