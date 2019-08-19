French Montana Does Shots with Drake and Fat Joe at Haute Living Party

French Montana was the man of the hour at a nightclub party Sunday night, and along with his pals, Drake and Fat Joe ... he was definitely living his best life.

The 3 amigos yukked it up while throwing back expensive shots of liquor at LIV in Miami, and not that they need a special occasion to rage ... they were there celebrating French as Haute Living's latest cover man.

SplashNews.com

Montana's luxury lifestyle mag issue coincides with the upcoming release of his new album, and fittingly ... it touches on some of his famous friendships.

The event in his honor was part of the Hublot Collectors Dinner, which was also attended by Hublot President Jean-Francois Sberro, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani and author Deyvanshi Masrani. Tres bougie!

French is in very good company, btw -- last month's cover man was NFL star and Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman.