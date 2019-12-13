Juice WRLD Drug Bust Unlikely to Produce Any Charges

Exclusive TMZ.com

Don't count on ANYBODY getting charged for the 70 pounds of weed found in Juice WRLD's private jet and confiscated by the feds ... cause law enforcement sources say it'll be next to impossible to pinpoint who the massive stash belonged to in the first place.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... no one in WRLD's crew has claimed ownership of the multiple vacuum-sealed bags of weed inside luggage from the private jet. There were also no tags on the several suitcases identifying the owner.

Our sources say cops are poring through the suitcases and weed bags for DNA and fingerprints. But, even if there's a hit for prints/DNA, our sources say there's no way to prove individuals ID'd packed the weed and/or own the suitcases.

We're told Chicago PD is currently in possession of the suitcases and weed seized by the FBI during Juice WRLD's bust last weekend. Then there's this ... our federal law enforcement sources tell us they've kicked the case down to local law enforcement because it's, in their words, essentially a "non-case" and it's highly unlikely it will amount to anything.

Two men in Juice's crew -- Chris Long and Henry Dean -- have been the only ones arrested so far following the bust at Chicago's Midway Airport, though Long and Dean were hauled away for possession of handguns.

As we first reported ... it wasn't the first time Juice WRLD's private jet had been searched, though details are still murky on why his private jet was searched at LAX back in November.

And, as we reported ... law enforcement sources refuted claims by WRLD's friends he was racially profiled when they searched his jet at Midway. The rapper was busted in 2018 at LaGuardia Airport after TSA discovered weed and bottles of codeine.