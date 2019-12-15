Tyla Yaweh Pays Tribute to Juice WRLD at Rolling Loud

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyla Yaweh got the crowd going Saturday at Rolling Loud by dedicating part of his set to the passing of Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion.

People crammed into the Banc of California Stadium in L.A., where he played Juice's "Armed and Dangerous." TMZ broke the story ... Juice died last Sunday after suffering seizures.

The tributes didn't end with Juice. Tyla said, "Let's also turn up for my brother, XXXTentacion," and the crowd was more than happy to oblige.