Boxing Champ Ruann Visser Injured When Ring Ropes Snap, Insane Video

Breaking News

THIS IS INSANE!!!

The heavyweight boxing champ of South Africa was injured when the ring ropes SNAPPED during his warm-up and he fell out of the ring ... and the whole thing was caught on video.

Ruann Visser (18-2) -- 6'10", 287 lbs. -- was testing out the ropes before his main event title fight in Cape Town on Monday against undefeated Tian Fick (8-0) ... when something went horribly wrong.

Was there. Bleak. Was shaping up to be a decent bout. Check it out. https://t.co/TTgxjDiJ6h pic.twitter.com/P7NLAhfTmU — Luca Gallarelli (@Gallarelli) December 16, 2019 @Gallarelli

The top rope appeared to snap and 29-year-old Visser went flying backward out of the ring, crashing headfirst on the hard ground.

Visser reportedly suffered injuries in the fall -- and while details on his condition are unclear, doctors on the scene determined he was too hurt to fight and called off the bout.

It's a big bummer for the South African boxing community ... the tilt between Visser and Fick was reportedly set to be the first heavyweight title fight in Cape Town since 2000.

"I believe this fight is not going to go the distance, the person who has the bigger will is going to win this fight," promoter Jack Brice told IOL leading up to the fight.

"It’s good for Cape Town, it’s good for South Africa, and it’s good for boxing."

Unclear if or when the two will reschedule the match ... we're still waiting on word for just how injured Visser was in the fall.