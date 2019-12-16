'Star Wars' Fans Lining Up For 'Skywalker' Movie Before Premiere

'Star Wars' nerds are out in full force in anticipation of a new movie from a galaxy far, far away -- fans are setting up shop days before 'The Rise of Skywalker' drops in Hollywood -- in hopes of getting a glimpse of the stars at Monday's premiere.

Check out these pics of the huge line forming Monday morning outside the world-famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre ... there are children in line with their parents even though the movie doesn't come out until Thursday ... talk about dedication.

The fact moviegoers are already lining up for the final film in this latest 'Star Wars' trilogy is pretty amazing ... not just because of the long, chilly wait they're in for -- you can see folks bundled up -- but also because the theater only offers reserved seating!!!

So, it's not like you actually need to get in line over 72 hours before 'Skywalker' drops to secure your seat inside Grauman's.

We're guessing these nerds just like the idea of waiting around with their fellow 'Star Wars' fans -- it's almost become a right of passage of sorts -- and sleeping next to Marilyn Monroe's handprints.

Play video content TMZ.com