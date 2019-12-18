Ain't No Sunshine Singer Bill Withers 'Memba Him?!
12/18/2019 12:01 AM PT
American-born Bill Withers (real name William Harrison Withers Jr.) was only 33 years old when he shot to stardom in the 70s with a laundry list of super-smooth songs like "Ain't No Sunshine," "Lovely Day," "Lean On Me," "Use Me" and "Grandma's Hands."
Bill Withers' success didn't stop in the recording studio ... Withers went on to win a handful of Grammy Awards -- three total -- over his career for Best Rhythm & Blues Song and a nomination for Record of the Year.
Withers was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
