WWE's Jimmy Uso Found Not Guilty In DUI Case ... Despite Swerving Video

WWE star Jimmy Uso was just found NOT GUILTY in his DUI case ... this despite police footage showing the wrestler clearly speeding, swerving and stumbling during the arrest.

A jury deliberated for about an hour in a Pensacola, Florida courtroom Wednesday ... and came back with a very favorable verdict for Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu).

No reason has been given for the verdict, according to the state attorney's office ... but it's great news for the 34-year-old -- 'cause dashcam video from his July 25 arrest seemed pretty damning.

The 6'3", 251-pound wrestler appeared to be speeding and was clearly swerving in his Cadillac Escalade ... and when an officer got him out of his car, he stumbled and spoke in circles.

In fact, in the police report, the arresting officer claimed Uso reeked so much of alcohol, he had to roll down his window on the ride to county jail.

According to WEAR-TV, the cop took the stand during Uso's court appearance Wednesday, and said, "Once he eventually started to get out of the vehicle, he appeared to have a hard time with the door handle and opening up the door."

The officer added, "He was unable to get out of the vehicle and took a step or two and appeared to stumble, almost into the travel lane."

But, the jury clearly didn't feel that was enough to convict the guy.