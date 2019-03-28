WWE's Jimmy Uso Punished Over Police Standoff

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Punished Over Police Standoff Incident

EXCLUSIVE

WWE superstar Jimmy Uso just caught a HUGE break in his disorderly conduct case -- he's essentially off the hook after allegedly squaring up to fight a police officer.

As we previously reported, Uso and his WWE superstar wife, Naomi, were pulled over in downtown Detroit on Feb. 13 after cops say Naomi was driving the wrong way down a 1-way street.

Cops say Naomi reeked of booze so they ordered her out of the car -- but Jimmy was allegedly trying to restrain her and prevent her from leaving.

Eventually, Naomi got out ... and Jimmy followed -- with cops saying the wrestler eventually took off his shirt and jacket and squared up as if he was about to fight.

Jimmy was eventually arrested and booked for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

But, we've learned Uso and his attorney, John Freeman, struck a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead no contest to interfering with a govt. employee -- and in exchange, he was ordered to pay $450 in fines.

That's it. Case closed.

It's a big deal considering Uso was facing jail time if convicted of disorderly conduct.

As for Naomi, she was neither arrested that night nor charged with a crime.

Jimmy Uso is a big deal in the pro wrestling world -- his father is WWE legend Rikishi and his cousins are The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Jimmy and his brother, Jey, are tag team partners who are the reigning SmackDown Tag Team champs.