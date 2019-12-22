Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Rehab PSA a Double-Edged Sword, Says Alonzo Bodden

12/22/2019 4:23 PM PT
Pete Davidson took many people aback on 'SNL' by seemingly announcing he was going to rehab for the holidays -- and if he's serious ... Alonzo Bodden has some advice.

We ran into the comic Sunday at LAX and asked him to weigh in on what appeared to be Pete implying he'd be checking into a rehab facility soon -- something he danced around on 'Weekend Update' without saying "rehab." It couldn't have been clearer though.

Alonzo -- who's a recovering alcoholic -- tells us he doesn't know Pete, but acknowledges there's usually more going on behind a person's public persona.

That said, he explains how rehab is different for everybody -- as no one goes in for just one thing. So long as whoever checks in gets the specific treatment they need for whatever their issue is, that's all that matters. If Pete falls into that category, AB wishes him the best.

As for whether going public with the potential rehab stint is a good idea, Alonzo's got some thoughts there as well. He says it's a double-edged sword, which can pay off big time.

In Pete's case, it certainly did ... he got an outpouring of love and support from 'SNL' fans online, who commended him for being so forthcoming with his demons.

