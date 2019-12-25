Kenyon Martin Says He Wants To Coach Knicks With Metta World Peace

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The newest New York Knicks coach is ... Kenyon Martin????

Don't rule it out ... 'cause the ex-NBA superstar is officially throwing his hat into the ring for the open job -- telling TMZ Sports he wants to be NY's next head man!!

And, get this ... the dude says he wants Metta World Peace to be an assistant on his staff!!

We got the 41-year-old out at LAX ... and when we asked him who should replace David Fizdale at Madison Square Garden next, he told us straight-up, "Me!"

When our photog informed him Metta has also been gunning for the job ... he said that's cool, saying, "Me and Metta, head coach and assistant coach!"

So, could it happen? Almost certainly not ... the rumored favorite for the opening is Mark Jackson -- but others like Stan and Jeff Van Gundy have also reportedly been linked to the job.