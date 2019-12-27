Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III Hits, Knocks Down Ref During Bowl Game

Breaking News

Eastern Michigan University quarterback Mike Glass III accidentally socked a referee -- sending him crashing to the floor -- before being thrown out of the football game.

EMU and Univ. of Pittsburgh were playing in the Quick Lane Bowl Thursday night in Detroit when a scuffle broke out late in the 4th quarter. Glass smacked Pitt LB Cam Bright in the face mask … before unloading a strike intended for another Pitt player that hit a ref in the face.

The referee immediately went down … while the other officials attempted to restore order.

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III was ejected after throwing punches during the final seconds of their bowl loss to Pitt. pic.twitter.com/DTPguFRtnj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2019 @SportsCenter

Glass -- who was 28-50 for 311 yards and 2 TDs and an interception -- was hit with 2 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and ejected from the game.

Glass' Michigan squad lost the game to Pittsburgh, 34-30 … ending their season.

After the game, EMU head coach Chris Creighton told reporters Glass was "in tears in the locker room" ... devastated by what unfolded on the field.

"I love him 100 percent. And thank God he is highly competitive, but absolutely zero excuse for what happened, and [Mike] knows it," the coach said.

Glass, EMU's senior captain, took to Twitter to apologize for his actions … saying, “I let God and my family down!”