Terrelle Pryor's Apartment Takes Step to Evict NFL Player After Stabbing Incident

Exclusive

One little bloody stabbing incident and it seems the apartment complex where Terrelle Pryor lives wants him out.

TMZ Sports has obtained a court document filed by Heinz Lofts in Pittsburgh -- noting Pryor and Shalaya Briston "violated rules and regulations" of their rent agreement.

The document doesn't say exactly what Pryor and Briston did wrong but it seems pretty obvious since they haven't been back to the apartment since the Nov. 30 incident. ... you know, when Pryor as stabbed.

As we previously reported, Pryor was hospitalized and almost died after suffering a stab wound to the chest during an altercation with his GF, Shalaya Briston.

Cops say when they investigated the scene, there was blood EVERYWHERE ... from the apartment to the parking garage. Graphic stuff.

Pryor has been recovering in the hospital ever since. Briston is still locked up. They each have a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Additionally, cops believe Pryor and Briston began fighting in the public hallway before taking things inside, where the NFL player was ultimately stabbed.

Both Pryor and Briston were arrested after the incident -- which seems to be the basis for the eviction.

Shalaya is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Pryor was charged with simple assault.

In the court filing, Heinz Lofts is also demanding more than $2,200 in unpaid rent and attorney's fees

In other words, the document reads as "Pay us and get out."

Of course, Pryor can fight the attempted eviction -- but he might just want to move on with his life.